Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT German automotive group Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said on Friday it will stop building the VW Crafter large delivery van for Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) at the end of 2016, when its existing contract expires.
"Both partners had a benefit from the long lasting cooperation. With the next Sprinter, which is currently in development, we will ultimately be dependent on the production capacities that we have currently made available to Volkswagen," said Mercedes-Benz Vans chief Volker Mornhinweg in a statement.
Around 150,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter delivery vans are currently built each year.
The VW Crafter has been manufactured by Daimler using the Sprinter platform since 2005.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.