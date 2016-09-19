Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc (DCG.L) said on Monday that it expects first-half profit to be ahead of last year, helped by higher sales volumes across its brands.

The butters, spreads and cheese maker said it sees combined volumes for the six months ending Sept. 30 across brands like Cathedral City, Country Life and Clover ahead of last year.

The company reported a pretax profit of 13.1 million pounds for the first half of 2015.

Expectations for the full-year remain unchanged, it said.

