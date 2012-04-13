LONDON Daisy Group said on Friday it was buying Worldwide Group Holdings for an initial 28 million pounds ($44.7 million) in a deal that will add audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.

Chief Executive Matthew Riley said Worldwide offered a clear growth opportunity for the business telecoms consolidator.

"Its audio-conferencing solution creates a new revenue stream for Daisy, whilst driving further cross selling opportunities into our existing customer base," he said.

Peterborough-based Worldwide had revenue of 36.4 million pounds and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4 million pounds in the year to end-December 2011, Daisy said.

Analysts at Liberum Capital said the deal took Daisy into an attractive new area.

"Audio conferencing offers a rare opportunity for growth in the telecoms space driven by corporate costs pressures, increasing international scope of business and security concerns," they said.

They added that whilst the opportunity for cost synergies were low, there was low integration risk.

Also on Friday, Daisy, which has grown by buying business telecoms providers, said profit for the year to end-March would be within the range of market expectations.

Analysts expect the group to report EBITDA of 57.7 million pounds for the year to end-March, up from 40.65 million in 2011, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus derived from five brokers.

