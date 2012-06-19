Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
British telecoms company Daisy Group Plc DAY.L said full-year loss narrowed on higher sales at its mobile business and it remained cautiously optimistic about the current financial year.
"With a strong balance sheet and solid base of recurring revenues, we are well positioned in these more challenging economic times," Chief Executive Matthew Riley said in a statement.
Sales from the mobile business, which contributes 31 percent to the company's revenue, rose to 106.8 million pounds ($167.35 million) from 64.2 million pounds last year.
The company said volume of its traditional fixed-line calls continued to decline as it shifts to new technologies and data-led products.
Daisy Group, which also offers networking and VoIP services, also said it intended to pay a maiden dividend after the current financial year.
April-March pretax loss from continuing operations narrowed to 18.8 million pounds from 19.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue climbed 31 percent to 348.6 million pounds.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 20 percent in the last one year, were up 4 percent at 97 pence at 0737 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).