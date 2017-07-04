DUBAI Dubai's DAMAC Properties (DAMAC.DU) said its international arm has hired a former HSBC (HSBA.L) executive to speed up its expansion in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Richard Choi, former HSBC Head of EMEA and Americas Real Estate, has been appointed as DAMAC International's London-based Senior Vice President of Business Development, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

DAMAC said it was exploring investment opportunities in Europe and the United Kingdom "following the success of its AYKON London One residential tower" which is under construction.

DAMAC Properties is Dubai's second largest listed developer.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)