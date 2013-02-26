NEW YORK Siblings Julianne and Derek Hough, both champions of the hit TV show "Dancing With the Stars," will develop a new series set in the world of international competitive ballroom dancing, the entertainment company Starz said on Tuesday.

The duo will produce and choreograph the series for the U.S. subscription TV network. The series will revolve around an annual competition in Blackpool, England.

"Their experiences growing up in this highly competitive world are riveting and also shocking," Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's managing director, said in a statement. "There is much more to uncover than what we see on the dance floor."

Derek Hough, the only three-time champion on "Dancing With the Stars," started dancing at age 11 in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah. He performed in London's West End in the stage version of "Footloose," and was a choreographer on the BBC hit show, "Dance X."

"Viewers are going to see a twisted, sexy, funny, dark and passionate side of the drama and politics in the world of ballroom dance that delves deeper than spray tans and sequins," he said in a statement.

His sister, Julianne, stars opposite Josh Duhamel in the film, "Safe Haven," based on a Nicholas Sparks' novel," and will be seen next in "Paradise," with Russell Brand and Octavia Spencer.

(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; editing by Patricia Reaney and Todd Esatham)