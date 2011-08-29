Chaz Bono poses for a portrait while promoting the film ''Becoming Chaz'' during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Chaz Bono, actor Ryan O'Neal, celebrity legal commentator Nancy Grace and one of the Kardashians are expected to be among the celebrities taking part in the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

The cast for the new season of the ABC television show is due to be announced on Monday evening. But according to an apparent leak on Twitter, Rob Kardashian, 24 -- the brother of reality TV stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe -- will be one of those putting on his dance shoes.

Kim Kardashian, the most famous of the siblings, competed on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2008 but disappointed with an 11th place finish.

Chaz Bono, the only child of singers Cher and Sonny Bono, recently underwent a female-to-male sex change which was chronicled in the TV documentary "Finding Chaz".

According to the tweet posted by DWTSGossip, the other contestants will include George Clooney's ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis, actor David Arquette -- the estranged husband of Courteney Cox -- former "The Hills" cast member Kristin Cavallari, former talk show host Ricki Lake, singer and actress Chynna Phillips, Iraq war veteran and actor J.R. Martinez and basketball player Ron Artest.

The celebrity cast will be officially announced on Monday during the ABC reality show "Bachelor Pad." The new season begins on September19.

