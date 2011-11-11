NEW YORK Italian jazz singer Daniela D'Ercole was struck and killed by a vehicle as she crossed Broadway in Manhattan on Thursday night, police said.

D'Ercole, 32, was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital after she was struck by the car just before midnight as she crossed Broadway at 106th St., a large intersection as wide as 10 lanes.

D'Ercole, who released her first CD, "The Peacocks," a few months ago, had played several club dates around New York City in October, according to her website.

Police said no criminality was involved and they did not expect any charges to be filed.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; editing by Bob Tourtellotte)