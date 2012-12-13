PARIS French food group Danone (DANO.PA) said it was preparing a cost-cutting plan to save around 200 million euros ($261 million) in Europe over the next two years to cope with a lasting economic downturn in the region.

The world's largest yoghurt group, which faces pressure from U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz to improve its margins and boost its share price, said the plan would be combined with ongoing annual productivity savings of 500 million euros.

Danone, which faces a sales slump in austerity-hit Southern Europe, notably in its key dairy division in Spain, has warned that its operating profit margin will fall by 50 basis points this year and investors have been bracing themselves for a similar decline next year.

The plan, whose details were not disclosed as Danone has yet to submit it to works councils, will be spread over 2013 and 2014. The labour-management talks would happen by March 13.

Expense reductions will be centred on general and administrative costs, the statement said.

It may entail job cuts in managerial and administrative functions but will not lead to plant closures, Laurent Sacchi, senior vice president, communications, said in a phone interview.

Danone has a global workforce of 102,000 people, including 27,000 in Europe, of which a third occupies managerial functions, Sacchi said.

Last month Peltz, co-founder of U.S. investment firm Trian Fund Management LP, announced he had bought a 1 percent stake in Danone for 310 million euros.

Sacchi would not say whether Peltz and Danone had been in contact.

"This plan has nothing to do with Peltz. It takes more than a month to take this sort of decision," Sacchi said.

The billionaire businessman, who often wrestles with management at companies he considers undervalued or poorly managed, said Danone's stock had the potential to rise by more than 60 percent to 78 euros by the end of 2014.

Peltz has said he was supportive of Danone's management but that improvements were possible through boosting operating margin, more cost cuts and abstaining from dilutive mergers.

Peltz wants Danone to boost its profit margin by 100 basis points by 2015 from an expected 14.1 percent in 2012.

($1 = 0.7669 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Christian Plumb)