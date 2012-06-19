Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
French food group Danone (DANO.PA) said on Tuesday it was cutting its 2012 operating profit margin goal, citing a deteriorating economic climate in Southern Europe, notably Spain, and higher-than-expected raw material costs.
The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said it was keeping its 2012 sales growth and cash flow targets unchanged.
Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food and Evian and Volvic waters, said it was reducing the 2012 target for trading operating margin from "stable" to "down 50 basis points" on a like-for-like basis.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).