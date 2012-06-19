French food group Danone (DANO.PA) warned its 2012 operating profit margin would decline as the economic climate in Southern Europe, notably in Spain, was deteriorating faster than expected and it also faced steeper-than-expected raw material prices.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, with brands including Actimel and Activia, said demand in Asia, the Americas, Russia and the Middle-East remained robust and it was keeping its 2012 sales growth and cash flow targets unchanged.

Chief Financial Officer Pierre Andre Terisse told a conference call that Danone planned to respond to declining consumption in Southern Europe with price cuts but that it was too early to provide details.

Commenting on raw material costs this year, notably for milk and packaging, Terisse said Danone initially expected prices to remain stable from their end-2011 levels but that they were currently up 1-2 percent.

Danone, whose global brands also include Bledina baby food and Evian and Volvic waters, said it was reducing the 2012 target for operating margin from "stable" to "down 50 basis points" on a like-for-like basis.

It still eyed 5-7 percent like-for-like sales growh and free cash flow of 2 billion euros for 2012.

Danone (DANO.F) shares were traded down 4.15 percent in Frankfurt by 07:19 British Time (0619 GMT)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Nina Sovich)