PARIS French food group Danone (DANO.PA) warned of a fresh blow to its profits on slower sales growth this year as a Southern European economic downturn hammers its core dairy business.

The world's largest yoghurt maker, which plans to cut around 900 jobs in Europe over two years to cope with the downturn, said it aimed to return to "strong, profitable" growth in 2014.

"2013 will be a year of transition...a year aimed at returning our activities as a whole to strong, profitable growth in 2014," Chairman and CEO Franck Riboud said in a statement.

Danone predicted that its 2013 operating margin would drop by between 30 and 50 basis points, having fallen 50 basis points to 14.18 percent in 2012.

Danone said consumer demand trends would stay "negative" in Europe, while the cost of major raw and packaging materials would remain high.

The maker of Activia and Actimel yoghurt, Evian water and Bledina baby food said underlying sales in 2012 grew 5.4 percent to 20.869 billion euros, above forecasts of 20.75 billion euros, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But the sales were still at the low end of Danone's own 5-7 percent forecast range and lagged the 5.9 percent achieved by Swiss rival Nestle NESN.VX and the 6.9 percent of Unilever (ULVR.L).

For this year, Danone, which faces pressure from U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz to improve its performance, set a goal of underlying sales growth of at least 5 percent.

Danone is the most exposed to the euro zone crisis among big food groups, with around 38 percent of sales in western Europe.

Results are particularly weak at its dairy division in Spain where cash-strapped shoppers are switching to cheaper private labels as the country struggles with its second recession in three years.

The company has started to cut its prices, notably in Spain which generates 8 percent of its sales and 11 percent of profits, in response to falling demand.

In December Danone said it was preparing a two-year cost-cutting plan to save around 200 million euros in Europe.

Danone will cut 900 management and administrative positions across 26 European countries as part of the plan, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton and Christian Plumb)