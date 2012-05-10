COPENHAGEN Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) is hiving off $6 billion (3 billion pounds) of bad loans at its troubled Irish unit as part of a reorganisation aimed at drawing a line under the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis and generating cost savings to help revive earnings.

Chief executive Eivind Kolding, who took the helm at Denmark's biggest financial institution in February, said on Thursday the recovery would take time, with write downs set to continue and earnings remaining unsatisfactory for two years.

However, Danske Bank shares jumped as much as 5 percent in early trading on hopes the bank is setting the right course.

"The bank has been under pressure to act. That action comes today," said Alm. Brand analyst Stig Nymann. "The bank has a plan now and puts figures on what is good and what is bad."

Banks across Europe have been battling to rebuild confidence after the 2008 crisis, property market crashes in countries like Ireland and Spain and, more recently, euro zone debt concerns raised doubts about the quality of their assets.

Danske Bank, which has already written down over 60 billion crowns ($10 billion) on its loan portfolio since 2008, said it would hive off 35 billion crowns in commercial and investment property loans at its National Irish Bank (NIB) into a separate unit and then wind that unit up.

The loans amount to 56 percent of NIB's loan portfolio and Danske Bank warned it would see further impairments in Ireland of 5-7 billion crowns from April 1 until the end of 2014, with write downs only expected to reach a normalised level in 2015.

"The Irish economy shows no prospect of material improvement over the next couple of years," it said in a statement.

However, analysts welcomed the move to ring fence the problems in Ireland, which is implementing an eight-year austerity drive to meet the terms of an EU/IMF bailout.

"We see this as positive as it can help increase focus on the underlying business," Nordea analysts said.

The continuing part of NIB will be fully integrated into Danske Bank under the parent company's name, reflecting a broader plan for the whole of the group.

Kolding said he would reorganise the bank with effect from June 1 around three business units - Personal Banking, Business Banking and Corporates & Institutions - that would operate across all its territories.

Brands including Fokus Bank in Norway, Sampo Bank in Finland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland would also be brought together under the Danske Bank name by the end of 2012.

The bank said the reorganisation would improve service for customers and generate an unspecified amount of cost savings. It was the first step of a new strategy that would be completed by the end of the third quarter, it added.

FIRST QUARTER PROFIT UP

First-quarter pretax profits rose to 1.58 billion crowns from 1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, beating an average 1.32 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

"We see the result as a clear positive for the long-term Danske Bank share and expect a clear improvement in results during 2012," said Jyske Bank analyst Christian Hede.

The result was helped by an 8 percent rise in net trading income and an 11 percent rise in net interest income and stood in contrast to some Nordic rivals' recent performances.

DNB (DNB.OL), Norway's biggest bank, last month posted a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter earnings due to a big accounting charge and said higher funding costs and tough new capital rules would make it difficult to meet its full-year profit target.

Also last month, Swedish banks SEB (SEBa.ST) and Nordea (NDA.ST) said they were cutting costs to meet the challenge of growing profits amid tougher regulation.

Danske Bank's loan impairments rose by 38 percent from the first quarter last year to 3.92 billion crowns, exceeding an average forecast of 3.46 billion in the poll, although they fell from the previous quarter.

"We expect that it will take a couple of years before (group) earnings again are at a satisfactory level," Kolding told Reuters.

Danske Bank shares were up 2.6 percent at 90.65 crowns at 1030 GMT, beating a flat Nordic banking sector index .TBNKF and a 0.6 percent rise in Denmark's bluechip index .OMXC20.

