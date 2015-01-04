LONDON Gary Anderson beat Phil 'The Power' Taylor 7-6 in a thrilling final to take the PDC world darts championship for the first time on Sunday.

With the lively Alexandra Palace crowd on tenterhooks as the score see-sawed between the two, 16-times champion Taylor came back from 6-4 down to level 6-6 in a classic showdown with the 44-year-old 'Flying Scotsman'.

"There was a set where I played well and went 6-4 up and then after the break Phil took the next two sets and I felt it was gone," Anderson told Sky Sports after two and a half hours of throwing.

"He’s the best and always will be, even in 100 years time. That makes this a wee bit more special," added the Scot, who beat Dutch reigning champion Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals.

