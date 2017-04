Darts - William Hill World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London - 3/1/16Gary Anderson celebrates with the trophy after victory in the finalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter CziborraLivepic

Darts - William Hill World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London - 3/1/16
Gary Anderson in action during the final

Darts - William Hill World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London - 3/1/16
Gary Anderson celebrates victory in the final as Adrian Lewis (R) looks on

Darts - William Hill World Darts Championship - Alexandra Palace, London - 3/1/16
Gary Anderson celebrates with the trophy after victory in the final

LONDON Scotland's Gary Anderson clinched a second straight PDC world darts championship with a 7-5 victory over Adrian Lewis in the final on Sunday.

Anderson gained revenge for his 2011 final defeat at the hands of England's twice champion Lewis in a match that failed to hit the high notes.

"I'm playing a good friend of mine and it never happened tonight," Anderson said on Sky Sports. "It was a scrap from the word go.

"There were some good darts and some really bad ones."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)