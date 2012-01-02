LONDON England's Adrian Lewis retained the world darts title with a 7-3 victory over compatriot Andy Hamilton at Alexandra Palace Monday, clinching the victory with a double top.

Lewis, who hit the first nine-dart finish in a world championship final last year when he won his maiden title, almost repeated the feat in the third set but missed double 12.

The 26-year-old, having staged a remarkable recovery from 5-1 down in the semi-final against James Wade Sunday, led from the start this time to beat 44-year-old Hamilton who was making his first appearance in the final.

Lewis is only the third man to retain the world title after winning it for the first time following Eric Bristow in 1980 and 1981 and Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld in 1998 and 1999.

"I don't think it has actually quite sunk in yet. I take everything on the chin and have a busy year ahead. (This is) number two and I'll have a lot more," Lewis told Sky Sports.

Asked how many times he could win the world title, Lewis - who is nicknamed Jackpot - said: "At least 10."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer)