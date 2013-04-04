LONDON Electricals retailer Darty DRTY.L is closing its loss-making operations in Spain as part of a turnaround plan centred on its profitable businesses in France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The company, which trails Media-Saturn (MEOG.DE) and Dixons Retail DXNS.L in Europe, said on Thursday that its 43 stores in the country would close in June at a cost of about 30 million euros (25.5 million pounds).

The group, which in 2012 sold its stores in Italy and in Britain, where it traded as Comet, said it had concluded that increasing the scale of its Spanish business would take too long and was too risky.

Darty is fighting intense competition from Internet retailers against a backdrop of weak consumer demand in Europe.

It warned in February that if trading did not improve, underlying pretax profit would fall short of 30 million euros, which was the low end of analyst expectations at the time.

The stores in Spain were expected to record a retail loss for the year to 30 April 2013 of about 16 million euros on revenue of about 120 million euros, the company said.

($1 = 0.7783 euros)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)