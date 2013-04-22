PARIS Activist shareholder Knight Vinke said on Monday it had not hired banks to handle a possible sale of its 25 percent stake in electrical goods retailer Darty Plc DRTY.L.

"Knight Vinke can confirm that it has not retained Goldman Sachs or anyone else with regard to its investment in Darty," a Knight Vinke spokeswoman in Paris told Reuters, declining to elaborate further.

Knight Vinke, which owns 25 percent of Darty, was reacting to a report in French daily Le Figaro which said Darty had been put up for sale and Goldman Sachs was managing the operation.

Darty declined to comment.

