PARIS South African furniture group Steinhoff's (SNHG.DE) (SNHJ.J) Conforama unit is considering a counterbid for Darty DRTY.L, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, competing with Fnac's (FNAC.PA) agreed offer for the company.

Conforama said on Wednesday it had approached Darty about a 662 million pound cash bid. Darty, which has agreed a takeover by French books and music retailer Fnac, said it was considering the approach.

"There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made by Conforama, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made," Darty said in a statement.

A move by Conforama for Darty would step up the South African furniture group's expansion plans in Europe after parent Steinhoff joined the battle to buy Britain's Home Retail HOME.L this month.

Fnac has already raised its offer for Darty once, aiming to create France's premier white goods retailer.

On Nov. 6, Fnac increased its bid to one Fnac share per 37 Darty shares held, equivalent to about 116 pence per share at the time and valuing Darty at about 615 million pounds ($859 million). The deal is due to be completed around mid-2016.

Discount furniture retailer Conforama said its proposed offer would be at 125 pence per share. Based on 529.55 million shares outstanding according to Reuters data that would value London-listed Darty at about 662 million pounds.

Darty shares jumped 9.5 percent on news of a possible counterbid to 126 pence per share, just above the proposed new offer price. Fnac shares fell 5.6 percent to 57.5 euros.

"This potential offer is 9 percent higher than the current Fnac offer, is cleaner being all in cash and represents a better, though not full, valuation for Darty shareholders," Liberum analysts said in a note.

Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400 stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by Germany's Metro (MEOG.DE), and with Britain's Dixons (DC.L). Conforama, like Darty and Fnac, has a strong presence in French high streets and retail parks.

