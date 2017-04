A man walks past the window of electrical goods retailer Darty shop in Paris December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

British electrical goods retailer Darty Plc DRTY.L said on Monday the UK takeover panel will allow it another two weeks to discuss the possibility of an improved takeover proposal from French book and music retailer Groupe Fnac SA (FNAC.PA).

Fnac proposed to buy Darty last month in a deal that would value the British company at 533 million pounds.

The French company now has until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to either make an offer for Darty or walk away. The earlier deadline was Oct. 28.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)