The logo of electrical goods company Darty is reflected in a side mirror of an after-sales service vehicle in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near Nantes, France, April 22, 2016 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

The logo of electrical goods company Darty is seen on an after-sales service vehicle in La Chapelle-sur-Erdre near Nantes, France, April 22, 2016 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

JOHANNESBURG Steinhoff (SNHG.DE) has increased its stake in Darty DRTY.L to 20.4 percent, it said on Friday, a day after a frantic bidding war with French rival Fnac (FNAC.PA) for Europe's third-largest electric goods retailer.

Five new offers in less than 24 hours lifted Darty shares by more than 23 percent on Thursday to their highest since the end of 2010 and left South African furniture retailer Steinhoff in front with a cash offer of 160 pence a share, valuing Darty at 860 million pounds.

Fnac said on Friday that it is considering its position after Steinhoff's latest offer and urged Darty shareholders to take no action.

The Fnac announcement came shortly after Steinhoff, a 20 billion euro (15.7 billion pounds) company listed in both Johannesburg and Frankfurt, said it had acquired an additional 4.8 million shares in London-listed Darty at 160 pence each.

Shares in Darty were trading at 162.75 pence at 1014 GMT, off an earlier high of 165.50 pence but still suggesting that some investors expect a little more to come from the company's suitors.

Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400 stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by Germany's Metro (MEOG.DE), and Britain's Dixons (DC.L).

The company has become a target for different reasons, among which are Fnac's desire to reduce its reliance on sales in areas such as books and CDs.

For Steinhoff, the deal would help it to bulk up in Europe, where it already makes more than two thirds of its 9.8 billion euros of annual sales, as its domestic market deteriorates.

Steinhoff's European brands include Conforama in France, Bensons for Beds and Harvey's in Britain, as well as Abra in Poland.

(Additional reporting by Esha Vaish; Editing by David Goodman)