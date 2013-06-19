LONDON Darty DRTY.L, Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer, posted an expected slump in year profit, hit by weak economic conditions in the euro zone and a structural shift to online sales.

The firm, which trails Metro's (MEOG.DE) Media-Saturn and Dixons Retail DXNS.L by annual sales, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 26.4 million euros ($35 million) in the year to April 30.

That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of 25 million euros, reduced after a February profit warning, and was 66 percent down on the 78.7 million euros made in 2011-12.

Group revenue fell 2.5 percent to 3.80 billion euros.

Darty, which trades from over 450 stores, has responded to the economic downturn by exiting loss-making operations in Britain, Italy and Spain and focusing on its core markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands. It has also cut costs.

After including discontinued operations and exceptional costs of 115.3 million euros, the firm narrowed total losses to 105.3 million euros from 313.9 million euros previously.

It cautioned that market conditions and product mix will continue to put pressure on margins in the 2013-14 year.

Darty did, however, maintain its full year dividend at 3.5 cents, saying it was confident its new management team led by chief executive Regis Schultz would deliver an improvement in earnings over the medium term.

"We are on track with our plans to drive greater efficiency at reduced cost across the group," said Chairman Alan Parker.

Darty is now targeting 50 million euros of cost savings by the end of 2014-15, a year ahead of previous guidance.

Shares in London-listed Darty, which have risen 60 percent over the last three months on turnaround hopes, closed Tuesday at 64 pence, valuing the business at 339 million pounds ($529 million).

Activist investor Knight Vinke owns a quarter of the equity and has a seat on the board. It has been pushing Darty to accelerate the pace of change.

($1 = 0.7467 euros) ($1 = 0.6407 British pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)