France-based Darty Plc DRTY.L said it appointed Regis Schultz, top boss at French furniture and electrical retailer BUT since 2008, as its new chief executive effective May 1.

The company, formerly known as Kesa, said Schultz held a number of senior positions at British home-improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc (KGF.L), including Chief Operating Officer for B&Q, prior to joining BUT.

Darty, Europe's third-largest electrical goods retailer, has been trying to eliminate losses in some of its non-core markets, as it battles aggressive competition from online retailers and stagnating demand in Europe.

The company sold its loss-reporting Italian operations to local retailer DPS Group SRL in November.

Darty said Schultz had led a major renewal of product offerings and store formats during his time at BUT.

Schultz will take over from Finance Director Dominic Platt, who was named interim CEO after Thierry Falque-Pierrotin stepped down in September over shareholder flak on his remuneration.

Darty came under fire for Falque-Pierrotin's remuneration after it admitted in August that stock options awarded to him in 2009 were not linked to performance targets as opposed to what it had stated earlier.

Shares in Darty closed at 60.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

