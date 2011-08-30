American actress Daryl Hannah is arrested as she joins a protest against the Keystone XL oil pipeline, outside the White House in Washington, August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON Actress and environmental activist Daryl Hannah was briefly arrested outside the White House on Tuesday during a protest against a proposed $7 billion (4 billion pounds) oil pipeline, police said.

Hannah was released after paying a $100 fine, following her arrest for failure to obey a lawful order, said U.S. Park Police spokesman Sergeant David Schlosser.

More than 70 people were arrested in the Tar Sands Action protest on Tuesday, which is named after efforts to block the proposed Keystone XL pipeline project to bring oil sands petroleum from Canada to Texas refineries.

The 50 year-old Hannah is best known for playing the mermaid Madison in 1984 film "Splash," and had roles in 2003 film "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" and its 2004 sequel.

Hannah was arrested in a sit-in outside a gate to the White House after she refused police orders to leave, said Daniel Kessler, spokesman for the Rainforest Action Network, which was part of the demonstration.

Canadian-born "Superman" actress Margot Kidder and hundreds of other protesters have been arrested since the action outside the White House began on August 20, Kessler said.

(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Jill Serjeant)