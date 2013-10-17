A visitor walks in front of a Dassault Rafale fighter on the first day of the rain-soaked 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. The air show runs from June 17 to 23. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS France's Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), which makes Rafale warplanes, confirmed its forecast for higher full-year revenue and an increase in deliveries of its Falcon luxury jets.

Third-quarter sales rose 29 percent to 762 million euros (643 million pounds), for a 3 percent increase in the first nine months of the year, Dassault said in a statement on Thursday.

Dassault said it expects to deliver around 70 Falcon jets this year, up from 66 in 2012, as well as 11 Rafale fighters.

"(Full-year) net sales should be higher than 2012 net sales," Dassault said. "The 'shutdown' in the United States might, however, impact these forecasts."

The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)