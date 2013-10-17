Banks, miners lift FTSE to six-week high
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a six-week high on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S. interest rates.
PARIS France's Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), which makes Rafale warplanes, confirmed its forecast for higher full-year revenue and an increase in deliveries of its Falcon luxury jets.
Third-quarter sales rose 29 percent to 762 million euros (643 million pounds), for a 3 percent increase in the first nine months of the year, Dassault said in a statement on Thursday.
Dassault said it expects to deliver around 70 Falcon jets this year, up from 66 in 2012, as well as 11 Rafale fighters.
"(Full-year) net sales should be higher than 2012 net sales," Dassault said. "The 'shutdown' in the United States might, however, impact these forecasts."
The U.S. Congress on Wednesday approved an 11th-hour deal to end a partial government shutdown and pull the world's biggest economy back from the brink of a historic debt default.
LONDON British consumers borrowed more in January than in December but the pace of the increase slowed for a second month in a row, adding to signs of caution among households as last year's Brexit vote pushes up inflation.
LONDON British house price rose more quickly than expected in February, recovering from the weakest month for more than a year in January but concerns about Brexit are likely to weigh on the market in 2017, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.