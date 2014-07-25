Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS Dassault Aviation reported lower sales and operating profit due to weaker Falcon business jet deliveries and high R&D costs, but said it hoped to reach a long-awaited deal to sell 126 Rafale combat jets to India as quickly as possible.
The French planemaker said first-half operating income fell 40 percent to 113 million euros on net sales which fell 17 percent to 1.514 billion, but that its orders rose by 32 percent to 1.865 billion euros.
It predicted 70 Falcon and 11 Rafale deliveries in 2014 and said net sales should be lower than in 2013.
"We are very mobilized in India and we strive, with our French and Indian partners, to concretize the contract of
126 Rafale as soon as possible," the company said in a statement.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.