Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
PARIS French aircraft maker Dassault (AVMD.PA) beat 2012 profit expectations, helped by a gradual recovery in the business jet market which it expects to continue this year.
Consolidated net income rose to 510 million euros (441 million pounds) from 323 million in 2011, beating analysts' average forecast of 440 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
The maker of Falcon business jets and France's Rafale warplanes said on Thursday it expected to deliver around 70 Falcon jets this year, up from 66 in 2011.
It described the business jet market as "convalescent," but hoped for further recovery this year "especially in the United States."
Sales of the Rafale were flat at 11, as all of its output was again bought by the French military, which faces budget cuts. Dassault expects 2013 sales to remain at the same level.
More than a year after starting exclusive talks to sell 126 Rafale jets worth $10 billion (6 billion pounds) to India, Dassault said it was still trying to finalise the contract.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb, Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Mark Potter)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.