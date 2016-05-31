A visitor looks at replicas of the fighter jet Rafale (L) and Neuron on the Dassault booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, in this picture taken on May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

PARIS Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) is ready to sign a contract with India at any moment, but the ball is in India's court, chief executive Eric Trappier told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Tuesday.

The Indian defence ministry said in April protracted talks to buy 36 French Rafale fighter jets were nearing the finish line.

"We are ready to conclude (the sale) at any moment, the ball is in the Indian government's camp," Trappier was quoted as saying.

Asked about reports in Indian media that a bank guarantee was required for the deal, he said that was not the case since the deal was already guaranteed by the French state.

Asked about business jets, Trappier said: "Business jets are a good barometer of the global economy, and, this year, it will be difficult."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mark Potter)