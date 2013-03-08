A logo is seen is seen in front of French bank Societe Generale headquarters in La Defense near Paris, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON European investment grade-rated companies have raised 131 billion pounds ($197 billion) from corporate debt markets so far this year, new Thomson Reuters data shows, a fall of 31 percent from this time last year and the slowest start since 2008.

Financial issuers in Europe have raised 36 percent less than a year ago, although they still account for 64 percent of the volumes so far in 2013.

French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) tops the underwriting league table with a 7 percent market share, narrowly ahead of compatriot BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA). British bank Barclays (BARC.L), which held the top spot this time last year, has fallen to fourth.

