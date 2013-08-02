Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON Cross-border merger and acquisition deal volumes are down by almost a third so far this year from 2012 levels, making this the slowest year to date for international transactions since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Deals like the $19.3 billion merger of publishing giants Publicis Groupe (PUBP.PA) and Omnicom Group (OMC.N) have lifted announced cross-border volumes to $384 billion in 2013, according to the data, but volumes are still 31 percent lower than at the same period last year.
Wall Street investment banks Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) top the advisor league table, with a little over $103 billion of cross-border work each, while JP Morgan (JPM.N) lies in third with $65 billion.
LONDON Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said it is continuing preparations for a merger with the London Stock Exchange , despite the LSE's refusal to sell its Italian MTS trading platform.
LONDON Taxi app Uber [UBER.UL] lost a court battle on Friday to stop a London regulator from imposing strict new English reading and writing standards on private hire drivers, the latest setback for the firm which could mean the loss of thousands of workers.