LONDON David Jones, the former executive chairman of collapsed retailer JJB Sports, has been charged with forgery and making misleading statements to the market, the Serious Fraud Office said on Friday.

In a statement the SFO said Jones, executive chairman of JJB between January 2009 and January 2010, was charged with two offences of making a misleading statement and one offence "of using a false instrument."

Jones' son Stuart, a former head of marketing at JJB, was charged with one offence of "aiding and abetting David Jones's use of a false instrument."

The two men appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court in northern England. Proceedings were transferred to the Crown Court.

