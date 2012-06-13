Actors Courteney Cox and her husband David Arquette attend the 2010 Women in Film Crystal+Lucy Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES Actor David Arquette has filed for divorce from "Friends" actress Courteney Cox after 12 years of marriage, following the couple's initial separation in 2010.

Representatives for Arquette declined to comment, but celebrity news website TMZ.com posted the divorce papers on its website on Tuesday. The filing was made at Los Angeles Superior Court last week and cited irreconcilable differences.

Cox, 47 and Arquette, 40, worked together on the hit "Scream" horror movie franchise from 1996 and married in June 1999. They announced a "trial separation" in October 2010, and court documents show an official date of separation as December 31, 2011.

The couple have filed for joint custody of their seven-year-old daughter, Coco Riley Arquette, and have been on amicable terms in public over the past year with Arquette recently appearing on Cox's current television show, "Cougar Town."

Cox rose to fame on 1980s TV sitcom "Family Ties" and went on to star as Monica Geller in the smash hit comedy "Friends."

Arquette began acting in the 1990s, rising to stardom in the "Scream" franchise and more recently starring in sitcom "My Name Is Earl" and comedy film "Conception."

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Steve Orlofsky)