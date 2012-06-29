A customer walks past a signage for a David Jones store in central Sydney in this June 30, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Australia's No.2 department store chain David Jones DJS.AX said on Friday it has been approached about a possible bid by an unnamed UK entity, pushing its shares higher and potentially sparking a bidding war.

The nation's beaten down retailers have made attractive targets this year, mainly for private equity predators, as a dour retail outlook savages market valuations of firms such as surfwear retailer Billabong (BBG.AX) and underwear maker Pacific Brands PBG.AX.

Shares in David Jones, the country's oldest department store with a market value of about A$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) at Thursday's close, jumped as much as 19 percent after it revealed the approach but were still 55 percent below a 2009 peak.

The upmarket retail chain said in a statement there was no public information available about the potential bidder and its directors believed they did not have enough information to evaluate the approach.

Analysts said the approach could lead to a bidding war for David Jones, which has been the subject of takeover speculation in recent weeks as a weak share price and its valuable real estate assets make it an attractive target.

"The most likely winner of any battle for David Jones we think will be an Australian firm and most likely Solomon Lew's Premier Investments, which recently added former David Jones CEO Mark McInnes to its management team," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.

"McInnes has been quietly recruiting the old David Jones guard at Premier and we think Lew has intentionally been holding off making any large acquisitions over the past few years with a tilt at David Jones in mind."

Retail industry veteran and billionaire Lew is chairman of investment firm Premier which owns Just Jeans and other youth-oriented retail chains. He is also a former chairman of department store Myer (MYR.AX).

Other names touted in the market as likely suitors include buyout firms TPG, which took larger rival Myer private before relisting it in 2009, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR.N) and Blackstone (BX.N). Media reports indicated property consultants have been approached to value the real estate.

Broker CLSA in a report in April valued David Jones properties including the flagship Sydney and Melbourne stores, at A$550 million-A$750 million.

Ausbil Dexia, the top institutional shareholder in David Jones with a 5.96 percent stake according to Thomson Reuters data, had not been approached about a takeover, said chief executive Paul Xiradis.

Private equity firms have circled beaten-down Australian brands this year but have baulked at price expectations and walked away. Both Pacific Brands and Billabong were wooed by KKR earlier this year.

At 0105 GMT, David Jones were up 17.7 percent at A$2.66, a 3-1/2 month high. The news also sent rival retailers' shares soaring.

Myer rallied 6.2 percent. Electronics chain JB Hi-Fi (JBH.AX) climbed 4.2 percent, while Billabong (BBG.AX) jumped 5.9 percent after slumping this week to a record low after a heavily discounted share sale.

($1 = 0.9976 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)