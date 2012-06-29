A customer walks past a signage for a David Jones store in central Sydney in this June 30, 2009 file photo. David Jones on June 29, 2012 said it has been approached by a UK-based entity interested in taking over Australia's No.2 department store chain, sending its shares up 19 percent. Picture taken June 30, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Australia's No.2 department store chain David Jones DJS.AX said on Friday Britain's EB Private Equity had made a 1.05 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) bid for the company, sending its shares surging and sparking talk of a bidding war to come.

Relatively unknown, EB Private Equity said in its website that the retail sector was one of its key strategic interests.

The nation's beaten down retailers have made attractive targets this year, mainly for private equity predators, as a dour retail outlook savages market valuations of firms.

Shares in David Jones were 15 percent higher in afternoon trade.

David Jones is seen as a takeover target primarily for its property portfolio worth up to A$700 million ($700 million) and other names touted in the market as likely suitors include Premier Investment (PMV.AX) and global buyout funds such as TPG.

"The most likely winner of any battle for David Jones we think will be an Australian firm and most likely Solomon Lew's Premier Investments, which recently added former David Jones CEO Mark McInnes to its management team," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.

"McInnes has been quietly recruiting the old David Jones guard at Premier and we think Lew has intentionally been holding off making any large acquisitions over the past few years with a tilt at David Jones in mind."

Retail industry veteran and billionaire Lew is chairman of investment firm Premier (PMV.AX) which owns Just Jeans and other youth-oriented retail chains. He is also a former chairman of top department store Myer (MYR.AX).

Premier, which has said in the past it was on the look-out for acquisitions, is cashed-up with some A$303 million in cash on hand at January 28, 2012 and has room to raise debt. ($1 = 0.9976 Australian dollars)

(Editing by Richard Pullin and Edwina Gibbs)