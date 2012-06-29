Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE Australia's No.2 department store chain David Jones DJS.AX said on Friday Britain's EB Private Equity had made a 1.05 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) bid for the company, sending its shares surging and sparking talk of a bidding war to come.
Relatively unknown, EB Private Equity said in its website that the retail sector was one of its key strategic interests.
The nation's beaten down retailers have made attractive targets this year, mainly for private equity predators, as a dour retail outlook savages market valuations of firms.
Shares in David Jones were 15 percent higher in afternoon trade.
David Jones is seen as a takeover target primarily for its property portfolio worth up to A$700 million ($700 million) and other names touted in the market as likely suitors include Premier Investment (PMV.AX) and global buyout funds such as TPG.
"The most likely winner of any battle for David Jones we think will be an Australian firm and most likely Solomon Lew's Premier Investments, which recently added former David Jones CEO Mark McInnes to its management team," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.
"McInnes has been quietly recruiting the old David Jones guard at Premier and we think Lew has intentionally been holding off making any large acquisitions over the past few years with a tilt at David Jones in mind."
Retail industry veteran and billionaire Lew is chairman of investment firm Premier (PMV.AX) which owns Just Jeans and other youth-oriented retail chains. He is also a former chairman of top department store Myer (MYR.AX).
Premier, which has said in the past it was on the look-out for acquisitions, is cashed-up with some A$303 million in cash on hand at January 28, 2012 and has room to raise debt. ($1 = 0.9976 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Edwina Gibbs)
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.