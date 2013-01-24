DAVOS, Switzerland Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, questioned about Greece, said on Thursday it should be possible for a country to leave the euro zone.

Rutte was asked on a World Economic Forum panel in the Swiss resort of Davos whether it was now certain that no countries would be leaving the single currency area after euro zone leaders agreed last year to further aid for Greece in return for draconian austerity measures and structural reforms.

"I believe our aim shoud be to have the whole euro zone intact," he said. "At same time, you can never predict whether some country may want to leave the euro zone. I think that should be possible."

