DAVOS, Switzerland The head of the International Monetary Fund called on Saturday for Japan to put forward a medium-term plan to reduce its public debt after this week's bold monetary and fiscal stimulus measures.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told the World Economic Forum in Davos: "Japan has made very important decisions. We are very interested in these policies. We would like them to complement it with a mid-term plan on how the debt would be reduced."

