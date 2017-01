DAVOS, Switzerland China will not devalue its yuan, also known as the renminbi, or start a trade war, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that China stood for open, transparent and win-win trade agreements, and called on other countries not to blame others when tackling "difficulties".

"China will keep its door wide open and not close it," Xi said.

