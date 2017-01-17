Global stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
NEW YORK Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric and focussed on encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports.
DAVOS, Switzerland Economic globalisation has become a "Pandora's Box" for many, but global problems are not caused by it, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that international financial crises were caused by the excessive pursuit of profits, not globalisation.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric and focussed on encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
LONDON Sterling fell and London's FTSE 100 index rose on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that the government must go through parliament, but not the UK's regional assemblies, to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.