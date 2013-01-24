German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses delegates during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

DAVOS, Switzerland German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Thursday against easing off on painful reforms in Europe, saying the bloc must ensure it took full advantage of its debt crisis to modernise and boost its competitiveness.

"The political experience is that often you need pressure for political structural reforms," Merkel said during a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"My conclusion is therefore that if Europe is in a difficult situation today, we must implement the structural reforms today so we can live better tomorrow."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers, writing by Annika Breidthardt)