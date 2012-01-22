Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
ZURICH Swiss police will charge more than 100 demonstrators with breaching the peace after they rallied in Bern Saturday to protest against the World Economic Forum that holds its annual meeting in Davos this week.
The protesters, some wearing masks, began an unauthorised demonstration but were stopped by police in Bern, 270 km west of the Davos ski resort, where the global elite will gather for the forum which opens Wednesday.
Some protesters threw fire crackers and missiles at police but caused no material damage, police said in a statement.
Swiss police Wednesday arrested two men suspected of throwing red paint and scrawling "Smash WEF" in black graffiti on the walls of the Swiss National Bank in Zurich.
Anger against income inequality and the perceived greed of the rich and powerful has fed the Occupy Wall Street Movement that spurned copy-cat protests in cities in the United States and elsewhere, including Zurich.
Occupy protesters are building an igloo camp in Davos, but few demonstrations are likely at the ski resort given stringent security measures, including exclusion zones around the main congress centre and air patrols by armed fighter jets.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Sophie Hares)
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has requested Interpol to put an alert out to apprehend four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysia's police chief said on Thursday.
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it has further reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group, a day after the bank posted its highest profit since before the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.