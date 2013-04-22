LONDON British comedian Dawn French, who plays "The Vicar of Dibley" in the award-winning television comedy, has married for the second time, her publicist said on Monday.

French, 55, married charity worker Mark Bignell at the Scarlett Hotel near Newquay in Cornwall, south west England, on Saturday. The hotel describes itself as a luxury, eco venue overlooking the ocean.

Her first marriage, to comedian Lenny Henry, ended in 2010 after 25 years. The pair have an adopted daughter, Billie.

Besides the Emmy-winning "Vicar of Dibley", French is best known for her comedy collaboration with Jennifer Saunders in the popular long-running BBC comedy "French & Saunders".

Bignell is the chief executive of Hamoaze House which helps recovering drug and alcohol abusers reintegrate into society.

