SINGAPORE The chief executive of DBS Group Holdings (DBSM.SI), Piyush Gupta, said on Tuesday he has not been approached by anyone to take the top job at Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and he is not interested.

Gupta's name has been mentioned by headhunters and bankers as a potential replacement for Peter Sands, the embattled chief executive of Standard Chartered.

"Nobody has approached me. But also for the record, I'm very happy where I am," he told a news conference, adding that he is not entertaining any approaches.

