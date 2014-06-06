PARIS Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko on Friday held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a D-Day anniversary event in France and discussed a possible ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, a French official said.
"The conversation took place on possible measures to de-escalate (the crisis) including how Moscow could recognise the election of Poroshenko. The details of a ceasefire will also be discussed in coming days," the official in French President Hollande's office said, adding that they also discussed the economic consequences of the stand-off.
(Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Mark John)