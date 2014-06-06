Red light reflected from the carpet illuminates Russian President Vladimir Putin as he passes U.S. President Barack Obama (C) and other leaders at a group photo for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Benouville June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ukraine president-elect Petro Poroshenko (L), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk after a group photo during the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Benouville, France June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PARIS Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president-elect Petro Poroshenko on Friday held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of a D-Day anniversary event in France and discussed a possible ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, a French official said.

"The conversation took place on possible measures to de-escalate (the crisis) including how Moscow could recognise the election of Poroshenko. The details of a ceasefire will also be discussed in coming days," the official in French President Hollande's office said, adding that they also discussed the economic consequences of the stand-off.

