Womenswear retailer Alexon AXN.L, struggling in a tough retail industry and with debts of more than its market value, needs to find a buyer, and soon.

The 82-year-old company, whose brands include Ann Harvey, Dash and Kaliko, risks becoming the latest victim of the High Street gloom that has nudged peer Jane Norman, the Oddbins wine chain and home improvements group Focus DIY into administration.

"Alexon has had people nibbling ... (but) they don't guarantee that any bid or offer is going to be made for the whole business or for any of the brands. So it's still very uncertain," said analyst Freddie George at Seymour Pierce.

"The business is going to make losses this year, with nearly 10 million pounds of debt, so banks are very worried. They're left with the only other option: that is, sell the business or they're going to go bust."

The company, which has issued back-to-back profit warnings and seen its shares slide 85 percent in 2 years, says it has been considering takeover approaches.

Analysts think potential buyers for Alexon, whose clothes range from the glamorous to relaxed weekend wear, are waiting to steal it at a bargain price.

"The guys who are sort of offering (to buy) or who are interested, are waiting for the company to go into administration so they can pick up the brands," said George.

Restructuring specialists Hilco and Endless are among potential suitors cited by analysts.

"I'm sure they're looking at it, obviously with the share price going down," said Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan, who added peer Jacques Vert JQV.L as another potential bidder.

Hilco bought the Habitat home furnishings brand from administration in 2009 and recently sold it to Home Retail HOME.L, the UK's No.1 household goods retailer. Hilco also this year acquired struggling entertainment retailer HMV's HMV.L 121-store Canadian unit.

Endless was behind the turnaround of businesses such as JTF, a cash & carry discount wholesaler, and The Works discount book store.

Alexon shares fell to below 10 pence in early July and have since dropped to life lows. The stock -- which changed hands at more than 234 pence just 4 years ago -- last traded at 4.75 pence.

Meantime, analysts are not won over by a turnaround plan that focuses on store restructuring, a portfolio revamp, an acceleration of its e-commerce business and a systems overhaul.

Alexon operates 83 High Street stores in Britain and has hundreds of concessions in department stores and outlets around the UK and Europe.

BLAME GAME

One of Alexon's top-10 shareholders blamed management for the company's financial predicament, and urged a sale of the business as soon as possible.

"They are now at the beck and call of the banks," said the shareholder, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"It might well be forced into a capital raise, which is most unwelcome especially when it raised money not that long ago -- something like 20 million pounds which is way above today's market cap."

Alexon, currently valued at below 7.5 million pounds, had net debt of 8.7 million pounds at the end of January.

The shareholder said there was no preference as to a buyer, and he would let his stake go for an offer of 10-12 pence a share -- valuing Alexon at around 15 million pounds -- adding: "Shareholders want a cash offer, and to get it done with.."

"The underlying business is a fairly attractive one. Lots of these businesses, like French Connection, are very reliant on fashion trends, while the demographic Alexon shares is far less exposed to it. It's a far less risky business in this sense, but they haven't been able to capitalise on it," he added.

Seymour Pierce's George said it was unlikely any cash offer would top 10 pence a share.

Panmure's Dorgan agreed, saying: "(They're) not in a strong position right now. So they're not really expecting an awesome offer. Ten pence is all very well, but it was (trading) above 10p not so long ago."

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)