LONDON Bert Jansch, Scottish folk musician and founding member of the band Pentangle, died in London on Wednesday, British media reported. He was 67.

He had been suffering from cancer and was recently forced to cancel a concert in Edinburgh due to ill health.

Jansch was born in Glasgow in 1943 and made a name for himself during the folk revival in London in the 1960s as an accomplished acoustic guitar player.

He released his first album "Bert Jansch," which was played on a borrowed guitar, in 1965 and two years later formed Pentangle with Jacqui McShee, John Renbourn, Danny Thompson and Terry Cox.

The group first performed together in 1967, released their self-titled, debut album in 1968 and enjoyed brief commercial success, most notably with their 1969 album "Basket of Light."

It featured the single "Light Flight" which was the theme tune for a BBC television series.

Jansch left Pentangle in 1973 and pursued a number of projects, both solo and collaborative.

According to online biographies, he battled alcoholism in the 1980s but continued to play, releasing his last solo album "The Black Swan" in 2006.

He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award in 2001 by the BBC 2 Radio Folk Awards and Pentangle received the same prize in 2007. The band reformed in 2008.

Jansch was considered an important musical influence on stars ranging from Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin to Neil Young and Johnny Marr.

"As much of a great guitar player as Jimi (Hendrix) was, Bert Jansch is the same thing for acoustic guitar ... and my favourite," Young is quoted as saying on Jansch's official Myspace page.

