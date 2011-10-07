Ricky Gervais' shtick gets tricky in Trump and Brexit era
NEW YORK Playing a brash, bigoted bore in the Trump and Brexit era is double trouble for comedian-actor Ricky Gervais.
LONDON Australian actress Diane Cilento, nominated for an Oscar in the 1960s for her role in "Tom Jones" and ex-wife of James Bond star Sean Connery, has died after a long illness, local media reported on Friday. She was 78.
She died at the Cairns Base Hospital in Queensland, Australia late on Thursday, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Cilento was born into a medical family in Mooloolaba, Queensland, in 1933 and went on to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London in the 1950s.
She secured work on stage and in film, and earned a supporting actress Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Molly in the 1963 picture Tom Jones.
The movie won best picture and best director for Tony Richardson.
In 1962 she married Connery, her second marriage, and had a son Jason with him before the couple divorced in 1973.
Cilento married for a third time in 1985 to Anthony Shaffer, who wrote "Sleuth" and "The Wicker Man," a film in which she also appeared. Shaffer died in 2001.
In the 1980s she established the outdoor theatre the Karnak Playhouse and wrote an autobiography "My Nine Lives" in 2006.
ABC quoted friend and playwright Michael Gow as saying he was with Cilento at a dinner party last weekend.
"She was a performer to the end, and she put on a great display for all the guests at that dinner," he was quoted as saying.
"She kept us all hugely entertained until the day before yesterday, when she just couldn't manage anymore and we took her to hospital."
No cause of death was given.
Hollywood directors named Damien Chazelle the best film director of 2016 for “La La Land" at a gala ceremony on Saturday, placing the musical in a strong position for the movie world's top honors, the Oscars, later this month.
LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - It was a squeaker, but Universal's "Split" has edged past Paramount's "Rings" to narrowly claim victory at the domestic box office. The low-budget thriller retained its first place position for the third consecutive weekend, earning $14.6 million. So far, "Split," the story of a man with multiple personalities, has made $98.7 million stateside, while costing just $9 million, making it very profitable indeed. The film stars James McAvoy, was directed by "The Sixth Sens