LONDON De Beers, the world's largest diamond producer by value, said on Thursday its long-serving head of sales, Varda Shine, would be leaving at the end of January - just months after the company completes the shift of its sales operations to Botswana.

Shine, a De Beers veteran of three decades, will be replaced as executive vice president of Global Sightholder Sales - her official title - by Paul Rowley, currently senior vice president of midstream operations for Global Sightholder Sales.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Andrew Callus)