LONDON Debenhams (DEB.L), Britain's No. 2 department store group, beat forecasts with a 10 percent rise in annual profit after price cuts helped it win market share.

The firm, which trades from 169 stores in Britain, Ireland and Denmark as well as 64 franchised outlets in 25 countries, said on Thursday it made an underlying pretax profit of 166.1 million pounds in the 53 weeks to September 3.

That compares with analysts' average forecast of 162 million pounds, according to a company poll.

Debenhams, ranked second after employee-owned department store chain John Lewis JLP.UL BB90_p.L, said total sales, reported last month along with details of its market share gains, rose 2.9 percent to 2.68 billion pounds, with sales at stores open over a year down 0.3 percent.

The group's strategy is to drive profits by investing some of its gross margin into pushing sales.

"It is right to remain cautious about the strength of consumer confidence over the next 12 months, given the uncertain economic outlook," said Chief Executive Michael Sharp.

"Overall we are optimistic about our prospects."

British retailers are generally struggling as rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures force shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items.

Debenhams, which ended the period with net debt of 383.7 million pounds, down 133.1 million pounds since the start of the year, is paying a total dividend of 3 pence after paying nothing last year.

The firm said it intended to commence a share buyback programme in the second half of the 2012 financial year.

Shares in the retailer, which returned to the stock market at 195 pence in 2006 after two-and-a-half years in private equity hands, have lost 12 percent of their value over the last year.

The stock closed at 64.25 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at 827 million pounds.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Will Waterman)