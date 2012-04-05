LONDON Veterinary drug firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals DECP.L said its deal to buy Netherlands-based Eurovet Animal Health fulfilled a long-held ambition to expand into farm animal products.

"This business gives us another major step up and takes us firmly into that second tier of global animal healthcare companies," Chief Executive Ian Page said in an interview on Thursday.

Dechra is paying 135 million euros $177 million (111 million pounds) for Eurovet, the pharmaceutical business of AUV Holding, a co-operative of vets founded in 1969. It had revenue of 76.8 million euros and core earnings of 12.8 million euros in 2011.

Eurovet has operations in the Netherlands, Britain and elsewhere. Page said Dechra would replace its marketing partners in other areas - such as Scandinavia and Ireland - with its own sales networks.

"We believe comfortably we can get 6 million euros (in synergies) out of this within three years," he said.

Dechra already distributes livestock products, but has not had its own product licences.

"One of the reasons we are keen to get into livestock is that meat prices are very strong," Page said. "There is a global demand for animal protein."

Dechra is financing the deal though a rights issue to raise 60 million pounds and a new debt facility.

Investors and analysts welcomed the deal, and the company's shares rose 8.3 percent on Thursday.

(Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)