British veterinary drug company Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc DECP.L said revenue in the first quarter grew 22 percent, helped by strong growth in its services and U.S. pharmaceuticals businesses.

Dechra also said Finance Director Simon Evans had resigned with immediate effect and would be replaced by Group Financial Controller Paul Sandland.

The company, which said it made a solid start to the year, reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter revenue in its services business, which contributes more than 70 percent to overall revenue.

Under the services business, the company supplies pharmaceuticals and pet products. It also provides laboratory services.

Revenue in the U.S. pharmaceuticals division rose 24.8 percent. It climbed 3.2 percent in the European division, excluding the company's acquisition of Netherlands-based Eurovet in April.

Dechra shares were down 1 percent at 611.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0716 GMT.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore)